Despite Sec 144 in Jamshedpur, We Let Our Shoes Protest For Us

Khamoshi ki Goonj was heard loud and clear in the galis (lanes) of Jamshedpur. The protesters are learning to beat the administration at its own game. We are figuring out new ways to record our dissent while dancing to the tune of Section 144.

Our scoreboard for cancelled peaceful women’s sit-in protests at the last moment stands at three in a month. It is hard for protesters to keep the fire alight in their hearts and minds when crushing winds of the administration are hell bent on stubbing it.

Firstly, the tactic of delay in granting permission keeps the protesters busy in planning while nothing happens on the ground. Secondly, orchestrating last minute assurances followed by last second cancellations, work wonderfully in crushing the spirit of the protesters. The leaders lose credibility amongst the protesters and the protesters lose hope. Perfect strategy to nip it in the bud.