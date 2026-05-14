'Scholarship Delays in Andhra Are Leaving Dalit Students Without Degrees'

My friend, a 21-year-old engineering student from Visakhapatnam, finds her future in limbo. Even after completing her four‑year BTech at Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering earlier this year, she is still waiting for her degree certificate.

“They told me to pay Rs 1.5 lakh if I want my certificate,” she tells me, adding that without the document, she can't apply for higher studies or a job.

The situation my friend finds herself in is the fault of the Andhra Pradesh government—not of the college.