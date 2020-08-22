Amid Frequent Shutdowns, Instagram Helps Poonch’s Entrepreneurs

Another social media initiative, Discover Poonch was started in 2018 by Alyas Khawaja, an advocate, and Irfan Ahmed, a student, in order to show the vast tourism potential of Poonch. Being natives of the town, they are able to regularly travel to remote areas, which are otherwise difficult to access.

“There are places near the border where filming is prohibited and there are places where only army is allowed. There are also some landmine-prone areas, inaccessible due to government indifference. Many have died and lost their limbs due to these landmines and government/army has hardly done anything to ensure safety in these areas.”