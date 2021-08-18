‘What I Saw at Kabul Jail Day After Viral Video of Prisoners Fleeing'

Three days since the Taliban conquered Kabul, Afghanistan's capital city and the place I call home. Fear surrounds each family as they try to find a way out.

Hardly anyone is going to work, even as the Taliban have asked everyone to resume. People who were working for the government aren’t working anymore. Everyone is under stress and many have been crying in the confines of their home. I cried a lot on the first day, too, uncertain about times to come. Locals were earlier asked to be patient for a few days as the Taliban decides on the future course of action and government-formation.