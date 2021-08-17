'I Have No Way Back Home; Please Look for Indians Stuck Beyond Kabul'

I shifted to Afghanistan from Nagpur, India, in February 2021 and have been employed at a private hospital since March. I came here alone after finishing my MBBS degree. Since April 2021, when US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, an impending sense of doom has prevailed in its provinces. No one, however, thought the day would come so soon.

I was fortunate to have got great respect as a doctor here, even having treated two patients in April, who had escaped the Taliban to lead another life. The situation has escalated swiftly since; by early August, locals became desperate, looking for a way out. I, too, have been trying to flee by any means possible since the first week of this month, having almost succeeded on 11 August.