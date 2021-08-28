'Indian Visa Nears Expiry, Future of Afghan Students Like Me in Jeopardy'

I am grateful to have escaped these conditions and gotten admission at such a reputed institution, where people were cordial to me, not just during my Masters but also my undergraduate studies from 2012 to 2016. I left behind my family to fulfil certain aspirations and expectations they have from me and, of course, to be able to make ends meet.

Now, the world has witnessed the storm that has hit Afghan people. I can also become a victim to it if my visa is not extended. Over countless calls with my mother back home and sleepless nights here in Delhi, I have realised that this is truly a matter of life and death. As the Talib circle around my neighbourhood, my mother is not only worried about our family but also what could happen if I was to return.

I seek help from concerned Indian authorities because it is well known that India has been quite popular among Afghans for its community-development initiatives.