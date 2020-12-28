‘Building Kennels Out of TV Sets as Shelter for Strays in Assam’

Before cementing this idea, I ventured out several times at night to see how stray dogs sustain themselves on the streets. I learnt that they suffer a lot during harsh winters, as they do not have a shelter for warmth.

Since a lot of people have started purchasing LCD and LED TVs, they have been discarding their old television sets. So, I decided to use these ‘idiot boxes’ and turned them into a cosy space for my furry friends.