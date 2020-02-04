No ‘Adhikaar’ Without Aadhaar for Mangolpuri Residents

Under the pale light of the winter sun, shadows of a group of young men dapple over the wall which divides the community park from Mangolpuri slum colony in north-west Delhi.

Appearing no more than 20 years of age, they stand holding bottles and glasses, ready to engage in their public drinking ritual, which is almost a daily practice now for the unemployed youth of the G-block area here.

Vegetable seller and Mangolpuri resident Saroj Devi's 20-year-old son is also an alcoholic like those in the park. He remains without a job because he missed out on a high school education. When asked why, Saroj had one answer – Aadhaar.