A Drive From Delhi to Bihar on the Eve of Nationwide Lockdown

The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported at the end of January. By mid-March, the number of cases has risen to 200. Taking this into consideration, on 19 March Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to address the nation.

Terming it as 'the beginning of a long battle,' PM Modi called on his citizens to observe a 'Janata Curfew' on 22 March – a Sunday. By that evening over 70 districts were sealed by various state governments due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Due to the developing circumstances, my office also decided to go for a total 'Work From Home' scenario, 22 March onwards.