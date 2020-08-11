Dear Soldier, You Are a Precious Gem of the Nation

There is a familiar imagery we associate with our jawans – unparalleled strength, unwavering loyalty, and eternal devotion to the country. On that note, this Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.

Citizens from Jharkand, Telangana, UP, and Tripura have sent their sandesh.