Dear Soldier, You Are a Precious Gem of the Nation
Citizens from India pen down their sandesh to soldiers, thanking them for their selflessness and courage.
There is a familiar imagery we associate with our jawans – unparalleled strength, unwavering loyalty, and eternal devotion to the country. On that note, this Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.
Citizens from Jharkand, Telangana, UP, and Tripura have sent their sandesh.
Tahmina Naz from Jharkhand calls soldiers the ‘precious gems’ of the nation in her sandesh and thanks them for protecting the country and its people.
Angelina Sungadhitha from Telangana thanks the soldiers for guaranteeing her safety. “My heart is filled with gratitude and reverence for you, dear soldier,” she adds.
Pradipti Pandey says in her heartfelt message, “We are beyond blessed to have valiant soldiers acting as our guardian angels protecting us!”
“A big thank you to you, for I benefit from your lifelong service,” writes RS Balaji from Tamil Nadu.
Dipradidhiti Roy Barman from Tripura praises each soldier’s undaunted spirit and inspiring resilience.
In his sandesh, Karmvir Maan from Haryana says words don’t do justice to the love and gratitude he feels towards soldiers.
Give back to the armed forces. Write and record your sandesh to a soldier – connect to them not only as a patriotic exercise but also to thank them for protecting our freedom.
