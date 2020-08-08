‘You Inspire Us’: Citizens Send Their Sandesh To A Soldier

Citizens across India pen down their sandesh to a soldier, honouring their valour and selflessness.

Sandesh from Citizens
Updated13 Aug 2020, 10:20 AM IST
2 min read

Citizens from various cities have sent their sandesh, expressing their gratitude to the armed forces, to soldiers they had never met or even seen; appreciating their courage in guarding the nation.
In her sandesh, Prerna Talreja from Maharasthra thanks soldiers for fighting selflessly without any complaints, and believes they live eternally in each citizen’s heart.

Prerna Talreja from Maharashtra sends her sandesh to a soldier.
(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)

Prachi Rana says, “We are and we will be praying for you when you are standing out there, fearless, bold and courageous. We, your extended family, love you, respect you and owe you a lot! We are proud of you!”

Prachi Rana sends her sandesh to a soldier.
(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)

Johann White from Jharkhand writes, “Even though I am not a soldier, I feel the pride and honour you must be feeling as you serve the nation.”

Johann White from Jharkhand sends his sandesh to a soldier.
(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)

Nihaz Anwar expresses his gratitude by sharing how inspired he feels to see a soldier’s commitment to his duty. He swears, to never let a soldier nor himself down in the face of all hardships.

Nihaz Anvar from Kerala sends his sandesh to a soldier.
(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)

Sanjivani Ray from Jharkhand writes, “You inspire us endlessly! Keep smiling and laughing. May god bless you all and thank you once again!”

Sanjivani Ray from Jharkhand sends her sandesh to a soldier.
(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)
