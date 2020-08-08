‘You Inspire Us’: Citizens Send Their Sandesh To A Soldier
Citizens across India pen down their sandesh to a soldier, honouring their valour and selflessness.
Citizens from various cities have sent their sandesh, expressing their gratitude to the armed forces, to soldiers they had never met or even seen; appreciating their courage in guarding the nation.
In her sandesh, Prerna Talreja from Maharasthra thanks soldiers for fighting selflessly without any complaints, and believes they live eternally in each citizen’s heart.
Prachi Rana says, “We are and we will be praying for you when you are standing out there, fearless, bold and courageous. We, your extended family, love you, respect you and owe you a lot! We are proud of you!”
Johann White from Jharkhand writes, “Even though I am not a soldier, I feel the pride and honour you must be feeling as you serve the nation.”
Nihaz Anwar expresses his gratitude by sharing how inspired he feels to see a soldier’s commitment to his duty. He swears, to never let a soldier nor himself down in the face of all hardships.
Sanjivani Ray from Jharkhand writes, “You inspire us endlessly! Keep smiling and laughing. May god bless you all and thank you once again!”
