Here's The Story Of Prithu And Saniya, And Why They Celebrate Two Anniversaries!

One of the fascinating things about metros, like Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore, is that they’re perfect places to meet new people, not because they’re huge, but because they’re cities where people from all over the country move to make their lives better. Some work a few years, and move on or move back, while some make it their new home.



Here’s the story of Prithu, from Guwahati, Assam, who moved to Mumbai when he was just 18, and who not only made a life for himself, but found someone to share it with. Sounds pretty straightforward, right? Well, not exactly. You see, Saniya, his ‘lady love’, was from a South Mumbai Muslim family. Convincing their respective families was not exactly a cakewalk. But we’re moving far ahead in the story. Let’s first talk about how the two met each other.



Prithu and Saniya worked in the same company in Mumbai, and although they kind of knew each other, and Prithu kind of fancied Saniya, it wasn’t until they hung out during a colleague’s Catholic wedding, the story kind of advanced. Prithu, like a true Assamese (khaati oxomiya skills - his words, not mine), volunteered to be the bartender during the party after the wedding. But unlike professional bartenders who never get high on their own supply, he decided to summon some liquid courage so that he could finally ask Saniya out. Lucky for him, she said yes to going out on a date with him.