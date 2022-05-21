Here's The Story Of Prithu And Saniya, And Why They Celebrate Two Anniversaries!
Assamese-hindu boy falls for Muslim girl from Mumbai - What happens next?
One of the fascinating things about metros, like Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore, is that they’re perfect places to meet new people, not because they’re huge, but because they’re cities where people from all over the country move to make their lives better. Some work a few years, and move on or move back, while some make it their new home.
Here’s the story of Prithu, from Guwahati, Assam, who moved to Mumbai when he was just 18, and who not only made a life for himself, but found someone to share it with. Sounds pretty straightforward, right? Well, not exactly. You see, Saniya, his ‘lady love’, was from a South Mumbai Muslim family. Convincing their respective families was not exactly a cakewalk. But we’re moving far ahead in the story. Let’s first talk about how the two met each other.
Prithu and Saniya worked in the same company in Mumbai, and although they kind of knew each other, and Prithu kind of fancied Saniya, it wasn’t until they hung out during a colleague’s Catholic wedding, the story kind of advanced. Prithu, like a true Assamese (khaati oxomiya skills - his words, not mine), volunteered to be the bartender during the party after the wedding. But unlike professional bartenders who never get high on their own supply, he decided to summon some liquid courage so that he could finally ask Saniya out. Lucky for him, she said yes to going out on a date with him.
So far, so good, right? Well, the main hurdle comes now. You see, Prithu had no idea Saniya was Muslim. He thought she was a Parsi girl. When his mom asked him if he was dating anyone, he told her about this ‘Parsi girl’. His mom asked him “how would this work”, but Prithu saved that conversation for another day. #CrossTheBridgeWhenWeComeToIt
After dating for a while, when Prithu and Saniya were sort of serious and looking to carry things forward, they decided to have “the conversation”. Prithu told Saniya how he was an Assamese Brahmin and asked her if that would be an issue with her ‘Parsi’ family. Now these aren’t Saniya’s exact words, but she said something on the lines of “Dude, I’m muslim.” Prithy immediately started doing mental math trying to figure out how to convince his parents. Fortunately, his uncle (dad’s elder brother) who was sort of the authority figure in the extended family, said it wouldn’t be an issue as long as the two kids are happy with each other.
But wait - what about Saniya’s family? After a few months, Prithu decided to meet Saniya’s father, and tell him how serious he was about marrying the man’s daughter. Before even bringing up the subject of religion, Saniya’s dad asked him - tumhare paas kya kya hai? He wasn’t trying to be materialistic - the man just wanted to ensure that his daughter would be taken care of. At that time, apart from his bike and a few novelty Iron Maiden t-shirts, Prithu hardly had anything to his name. But he did manage to convince Saniya’s dad that because they both worked hard, little by little they would eventually meet their life goals. Prithu says he also faffed a little bit about the amount of land his family had back home, but let’s not go there. Long story short - Prithu managed to convince Saniya’s father.
The next year a wedding date was fixed - but Saniya’s family did not want their daughter to leave for Assam without getting her married first. So, unbeknownst to Prithu’s family, Prithu and Saniya had a nikah ceremony in Mumbai, and then exactly a week later, they had a full-fledged Assamese hindu wedding in Guwahati. Yep, till date this couple celebrates two anniversaries!
Prithu and Saniya’s story really hit home for us, because this is kind of what India is all about - people from different cultures and backgrounds getting together, and writing their own stories. Saniya has even picked up some Assamese over the years. Prithu tells us - “You can’t curse at her in Assamese anymore - cause she’ll understand.”
Stay classy, Prithu and Saniya - we wish you the very best!
Prithu and Saniya's story is part of series of real stories of real people living in Mumbai. If such love stories melt your heart then don't fail to watch Modern Love: Mumbai, only on Amazon Prime Video.
