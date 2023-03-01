Zero Discrimination Day 2023: Date, Theme, and Quotes To Share With Loved Ones
Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated every year on 1 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Zero Discrimination Day is observed every year on 1 March to create awareness among people about their rights to live an equal and productive life without any kind of discrimination.
The primary purpose of celebrating the Zero Discrimination Day is to initiate and appreciate a movement of solidarity on global level to eradicate all forms of discrimination.
Every year on Zero Discrimination Day, events, workshops, seminars, and educational programmes are being held globally to educate people about the adverse effects of discrimination on the world.
Let us read about the Zero Discrimination Day Date, Theme, Significance, and Quotes below.
Zero Discrimination Day 2023 Date
Every year, Zero Discrimination Day is observed on 1 March. This year Zero Discrimination Day falls on Wednesday, 1 March 2023.
What Is the Theme of Zero Discrimination Day 2023
Every year, Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year the theme of Zero Discrimination Day 2023 is "Save lives: Decriminalise".
According to the UNAIDS, "On Zero Discrimination Day this year, under the theme “Save lives: Decriminalise”, UNAIDS is highlighting how the decriminalisation of key populations and people living with HIV saves lives and helps advance the end of the AIDS pandemic.
What Is the Significance of Zero Discrimination Day
The significance of celebrating the Zero Discrimination Day is to create awareness among people about different types of inequalities that prevent them from living a healthy, productive, and prosperous life.
According to the UNAIDS,"Criminalisation drives discrimination and structural inequalities. It robs people of the prospect of healthy and fulfilling lives and it holds back the end of AIDS. We must end criminalisation to save lives."
Zero Discrimination Day 2023: Quotes for Friends and Family
Here is the list of quotes on Zero Discrimination Day 2023 that you can share with your loved ones to create awareness.
"Sometimes, I feel discriminated against, but it does not make me angry. It merely astonishes me. How can any deny themselves the pleasure of my company? It’s beyond me.”Zora Neale Hurston
"Collective fear stimulates herd instinct, and tends to produce ferocity toward those who are not regarded as members of the herd."Bertrand Russell
"White privilege is an absence of the consequences of racism. An absence of structural discrimination, an absence of your race being viewed as a problem first and foremost."Reni Eddo-Lodge
"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."Martin Luther King, Jr
I hate prejudice, discrimination, and snobbishness of any kind - it always reflects on the person judging and not the person being judged. Everyone should be treated equally.Gordon Brown
Discrimination has a lot of layers that make it tough for minorities to get a leg up.Bill Gates
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.