Zero Discrimination Day 2023: Date, Theme, and Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Zero Discrimination Day is observed every year on 1 March to create awareness among people about their rights to live an equal and productive life without any kind of discrimination.

The primary purpose of celebrating the Zero Discrimination Day is to initiate and appreciate a movement of solidarity on global level to eradicate all forms of discrimination.

Every year on Zero Discrimination Day, events, workshops, seminars, and educational programmes are being held globally to educate people about the adverse effects of discrimination on the world.

Let us read about the Zero Discrimination Day Date, Theme, Significance, and Quotes below.