World Wetlands Day 2024: History, Importance, Theme, and Everything To Know Here

World Wetlands Day 2024: The theme for this year is "Wetlands and Human Wellbeing."

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
World Wetlands Day 2024: World Wetlands Day is observed on 2 February, every year. This year, it falls on Friday.

It is an international day dedicated to promoting the conservation and sustainable management of wetlands. Wetlands are defined as any area of land that is primarily covered by water, either permanently or seasonally.

World Wetlands Day 2024: History and Significance

Wetlands are home to a wide variety of plants and animals, and play a vital role in regulating the water cycle. They help to prevent flooding, improve water quality, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, wetlands are being threatened at an alarming rate due to human activities such as drainage, pollution, and overfishing.

The Ramsar Convention, named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, was an international treaty for the conservation of wetlands was signed on 2 February 1971.

In 1971, the Ramsar Convention was adopted, and in 2021, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 75/317, which established 2 February as World Wetlands Day. The day has been established in order to draw attention to the importance of wetlands for human health and the planet.

World Wetlands Day 2024: Theme

This year, the theme for World Wetlands Day is "Wetlands and Human Wellbeing."

The theme emphasizes the interconnectedness between wetlands and various aspects of human wellbeing, including physical, mental, and environmental health. Wetlands are crucial to ensuring human health and well-being for future generations.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)

Topics:  Wetlands 

