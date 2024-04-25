World Veterinary Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Posters & Quotes

World Veterinary Day (WVD) is celebrated every year on the last Saturday of April. This day is dedicated to recognise the efforts of veterinarians all over the world. It's an opportunity to highlight the importance of veterinarians in maintaining the health and welfare of animals and humans. The World Veterinary Day has a broader significance of promoting animal welfare worldwide.

Veterinarians play a critical role in the prevention and control of animal diseases, and they also work towards the improvement of human health through public and private veterinary services. One of the main responsibilities of veterinarians is to identify and respond to disease outbreaks early on. By doing so, they can limit their effect on both humans and animals. Veterinarians have an essential contribution in the development and advancement of veterinary medicine, which has a crucial impact on human and animal health.