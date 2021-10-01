World Vegetarian Day 2021: History and Quotes

World Vegetarian Day is celebrated every year on 1 October. It is celebrated to highlight the benefits of vegetarianism.

"For those new to vegetarianism, it serves as an enticement to give meatless fare a try (even for a day) and learn about its many benefits," reads the official website of World Vegetarian Day developed by North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS).

Moreover, it is the for vegetarians to celebrate their healthy and compassionate food choices, the website added.