World Tuna Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Unknown Facts

World Tuna Day is celebrated every year on 2 May. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the decline in tuna stocks worldwide and the need to effectively implement international regulations to safeguard future tuna supplies. Tuna is a highly nutritious and valuable fish that is a significant source of food for both developing and developed countries. It is essential to maintain healthy and sustainable tuna populations for future generations.

World Tuna Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the pressing issue of overfishing and the need for international cooperation to address this global problem. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of sustainable fisheries management practices and the need to reduce bycatch and incidental catches of unwanted species. The day is significant for raising awareness about a critical global issue facing the tuna industry.