World Thinking Day 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

World Thinking Day 2024: World Thinking Day, which is observed on February 22 every year, celebrates the friendship, sisterhood, and empowerment of girls and young women all over the world. The day also raises funds for the development of 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts across the globe.
Let's know more about the history, significance and theme for World Thinking Day 2024.
World Thinking Day 2024: Theme
The theme for World Thinking Day 2024 is “Our World, Our Thriving Future,” which emphasizes the importance of creating a sustainable and inclusive world where all girls have the opportunity to thrive. Today, World Thinking Day is a significant day that celebrates the achievements of girls and young women, and it also serves as a platform to raise awareness about pressing global issues and promote gender equality.
World Thinking Day 2024: History
The history of World Thinking Day dates back to 1926 when delegates from around the world met at Camp Edith Macy in New York for the fourth World Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS). After the conference, the delegates unanimously agreed to create a new day dedicated to guides and girl Scouts, with the joint birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scout and Guide movement, and his wife Olave.
In 1932, a Belgian delegate suggested that girls could raise funds for the World Thinking Day Fund by asking members of the movement to donate a penny. Lord Baden-Powell had written a letter to all guides and Girl Scouts worldwide, urging them to donate a penny each, since “a penny was enough for a loaf of bread in those days.” In 1999, the name of the Thinking Day was changed to “World Thinking Day” during the Dubai Conference.
World Thinking Day 2024: Significance
World Thinking Day 2024 is an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in the advancement of gender equality and women’s empowerment, and also to identify areas where more work needs to be done. It is also a day to celebrate the strength, courage, and determination of women and girls all over the world.
The significance of World Thinking Day cannot be overstated. It is a day that brings together girls and young women from all over the world to celebrate their shared values and experiences, and to work towards a common goal of creating a better future for all. The day also raises awareness about the challenges that girls and young women face around the world, and it provides an opportunity for people to take action to address these challenges.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)