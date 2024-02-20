World Thinking Day 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

The history of World Thinking Day dates back to 1926 when delegates from around the world met at Camp Edith Macy in New York for the fourth World Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS). After the conference, the delegates unanimously agreed to create a new day dedicated to guides and girl Scouts, with the joint birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scout and Guide movement, and his wife Olave.

In 1932, a Belgian delegate suggested that girls could raise funds for the World Thinking Day Fund by asking members of the movement to donate a penny. Lord Baden-Powell had written a letter to all guides and Girl Scouts worldwide, urging them to donate a penny each, since “a penny was enough for a loaf of bread in those days.” In 1999, the name of the Thinking Day was changed to “World Thinking Day” during the Dubai Conference.