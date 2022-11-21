World Television Day 2022: History, Facts, Theme, Wishes, Messages and Texts

World Television Day is observed on 21 November, every year. World Television Day 2022 will be observed on Monday, 21 November. It is a day that recognizes the value and impact of television in our lives. We all know television plays a crucial role in society and in an individual's life. It is our daily source of entertainment and information. All the entertainment and information that we receive from television helps us to stay updated about the world.

We are getting ready to celebrate World Television Day 2022. On this important day, individuals, organizations, and governments renew their commitments to keep television media impartial. As we are gearing up to observe the day, it is important to know the history and facts. World Television Day is extremely important and should be celebrated by everyone. It helps to spread awareness.