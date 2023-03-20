World Sparrow Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme, Images, and Facts
World Sparrow Day 2023 is celebrated today on 20 March. Know the theme and other details.
World Sparrow Day is observed annually on 20 March to create awareness among people about how to prevent extinction of these species. Sparrows or house sparrows are found in almost every continent of the world. However, since the last few years these species are becoming extinct globally, including in India, due to many reasons, including urbanisation, environmental pollution, decline in ecological resources, global warming and many more.
Sparrows are one of the common and widespread species of the world. Besides house sparrows, there are almost 26 more species of sparrows, which are spread across different continents, including Asia, Africa, and Europe. World Sparrow Day is celebrated every year to create awareness about sparrows, their species, and the conservation measures to protect these feathery birds from extinction.
World Sparrow Day is a joint initiative by the Nature Forever Society, India, an NGO by Mohammed Dilawar (internationally acclaimed conservationist) along with other global organisations. The main purpose of the Nature Forever Society is to save common flora and fauna including sparrows by involving citizens.
What Is the Theme of World Sparrow Day 2023?
Every year, World Sparrow Day is observed under a specific theme. This year, the theme of World Sparrow Day 2023 is "Lets Together Say - I Love Sparrow."
This year World Sparrow Day will be celebrated on Monday, 20 March 2023.
History and Significance of World Sparrow Day
The first ever World Sparrow Day was celebrated in the year 2010. The significance of celebrating the day is to aware people about how to conserve this species for the long run and prevent the activities that leads to their extinction.
In India, ahead of World Sparrow Awareness Day, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak launched a week of awareness campaigns, competitions and exhibitions in Hazratganj on Thursday, 16 March 2023 to create awareness among public about the significance of World Sparrow Day.
This year, World Sparrow Day events in India are organized by EIACP-RP-PC (a programme in the Wildlife Sciences Institute at Lucknow University) and the ONGC Centre of Advanced Sciences at Lucknow University, in collaboration with other collectives from educational and government institutions.
The main celebration of ‘Gauraya Diwas’ or World Sparrow Day 2023 will be held in the country on 20 March 2023. On the occasion, a poster-making competition for children will take place at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden.
World Sparrow Day 2023: Know Some Interesting Facts
Sparrow or house sparrow is the most common and widely seen bird in the world.
According to Summers-Smith (1988), " House Sparrows are absent in from areas like China, Indochina, Japan and areas of Siberia and Australia to east and tropical Africa and northern areas of South America to the west."
House Sparrows are rarely found away from humans and their structures.
House Sparrows can swim if they are under danger.
There are different species of sparrows including Arabian Golden Sparrow, Cape Sparrow or Mossie, Chestnut Sparrow, Dead Sea Sparrow, Desert Sparrow, Great Sparrow, House Sparrow, Iago Sparrow, Italian Sparrow, Kenya Sparrow, Grey-headed Sparrow, Parrot-billed Sparrow, Plain-backed Sparrow, Russet Sparrow, and many more.
In South India, people consider it as good omen if a sparrow built a nest their houses.
World Sparrow Day 2023: Images & Posters
