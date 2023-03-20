World Sparrow Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme, Images, and Facts

The first ever World Sparrow Day was celebrated in the year 2010. The significance of celebrating the day is to aware people about how to conserve this species for the long run and prevent the activities that leads to their extinction.

In India, ahead of World Sparrow Awareness Day, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak launched a week of awareness campaigns, competitions and exhibitions in Hazratganj on Thursday, 16 March 2023 to create awareness among public about the significance of World Sparrow Day.

This year, World Sparrow Day events in India are organized by EIACP-RP-PC (a programme in the Wildlife Sciences Institute at Lucknow University) and the ONGC Centre of Advanced Sciences at Lucknow University, in collaboration with other collectives from educational and government institutions.

The main celebration of ‘Gauraya Diwas’ or World Sparrow Day 2023 will be held in the country on 20 March 2023. On the occasion, a poster-making competition for children will take place at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden.