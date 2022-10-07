World Smile Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Messages & Wishes To Share With Loved Ones

World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of every October and this year we will be celebrating this day on 7 October. A smile plays an important role in keeping us together and sharing a feeling of unity, happiness, and kindness. It is a gesture that needs no words and is understood well.

The World Smile Day was created by a commercial artist as a response to the creation of the smiley face. His name was Harvey Ball and he was the one behind the smiley face that we widely use to express ourselves. He created the smiley face in 1963 and the first world smiley day was celebrated in 1999. After the death of Harvey in 2022, World Smile Foundation was created to honour his name and memory.

Let's share the theme, quotes, wishes, and messages on this day to spread happiness.