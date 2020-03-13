World Sleep Day, 13 March 2020: Here Are Some Quotes and Images
World Sleep Day is being celebrated on Friday, 13 March 2020. Sleeping is a necessary activity for every living organism. Humans and animals alike are born on earth with an internal sleep schedule. However, people who don't maintain it face all kinds of health problems.
Every year World Sleep Day is celebrated with a different theme or a slogan and this year it is incorporating the slogan 'Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet' to highlight the importance of sleep which will lead to a better life and a better planet.
This day was first celebrated in the year 2008 and every year this event is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society.
So, on this World Sleep Day, we have come up with some quotes and images to mark the importance of sleep in everybody's life.
World Sleep Day 2020 13 March Images
World Sleep Day 2020 13 March Quotes
