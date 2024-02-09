World Pulses Day 2024: Theme, History, and Significance

World Pulses Day is celebrated on 10 February every year. According to the United Nations, this day is dedicated to highlighting the importance of pulses and their nutritional benefits.

Pulses are a class of foods that includes dry peas, beans, lentils, lupins, and chickpeas. They are rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They are low in fat and sugar. Pulses are a staple of many countries, and they are used in a variety of dishes.