World Population Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance
World Population Day was established in the year 1987 by then-Governing Council of the UNDP.
World Population Day is observed every year on 11 July. The main objective of the day is to draw attention towards the urgency and importance of population issues.
This year, it will be observed to to shed more light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sexual and reproductive health and reproductive behaviour globally. It is organized by the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).
World Population Day 2021: Theme
This year, the theme of World Population Day 2021 is 'the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on fertility'. It will be observed to draw focus on the importance of sexual and reproductive health, which is deeply effected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
World Population Day: History
World Population Day was established in the year 1987 by then-Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). In December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to continue observing World Population Day to enhance awareness about population issues, including their relations to the environment and development.
World Population Day: Significance
It is really importance to spread awareness about population issues. It has become even more important during the Covid-19 pandemic as it has deeply effected our health systems and moreover our sexual and reproductive health. World Population Day plays a very important role in doing this.
The UN Population Division collaborates closely with the agencies, funds, programmes and bodies of the United Nations system in the implementation of the work programme on population and in the follow-up to the International Conference on Population and Development.
