World Parrot Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & Activities

World Parrot Day is celebrated on 31 May every year to raise awareness about parrots and their conservation. The World Parrot Trust (WPT) established this day in 2004. It is dedicated to the preservation of parrot species worldwide. World Parrot Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the threats that the parrots face in the wild, and the steps that can be taken to mitigate these challenges. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting the parrot habitat and ecosystem. The day also encourages the public to take action to conserve these endangered creatures.
Parrots are tropical birds that are known for their vibrant plumage, distinctive loud voices, and remarkable intelligence. They have strong curved bills, upright stances, powerful legs, and unique zygodactyl feet. Due to these striking features, parrots are highly sought-after by collectors and pet owners worldwide. World Parrot Day presents an important opportunity to educate the public about the unique traits and habitats of parrots.
World Parrot Day 2024 Date
This year, World Parrot Day will be celebrated on Friday, 31 May 2024.
World Parrot Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Parrot Day 2024 is 'Make a Pledge to Parrots'.
History of World Parrot Day
World Parrot Day is celebrated on 31 May annually. The day is dedicated to highlighting the importance of protecting the parrot - one of the most beautiful bird species in the wild. World Parrot Day was first initiated in 2004 by the World Parrot Trust to raise awareness about the need to conserve these magnificent endangered birds. The first celebration of World Parrot Day took place in Trafalgar Square, London, where a parrot rally was organized. A petition with more than 33,000 signatures was also submitted to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. This petition successfully urged the government to ban the import of wild parrots into the European Union, which was successfully implemented in 2007.
Significance of World Parrot Day
World Parrot Day is a significant event dedicated to the study and conservation of parrots, which are intelligent and stunning birds. The African grey parrot is the most intelligent species of parrot, according to research. There are nearly 350 species of parrots worldwide, and half of them are considered endangered, with one-fourth of them critically endangered. The destruction of natural habitats, hunting, and illegal trade are all contributing factors to the rapid decline in parrot populations. On World Parrot Day, people are encouraged to take necessary measures for the protection of parrots. It also highlights the life, behavior, and dietary preferences of these wonderful birds so that we can take better care of them and prevent them from extinction.
World Parrot Day Activities
Following are some of the World Parrot Day activities.
Events and Worships: Participate in events and workshops related to World Parrot day. You will get all the important information about the conservation of parrots. Later, you can share the information with your family and friends to support the cause.
Donations: You can visit a parrot conservation organization on World Parrot Day to make donations. Your donations will help them to take all the possible measure for the conservation of endangered parrot species.
Visit a Parrot Sanctuary or Rescue Center: You can spend some time at a parrot rescue center or sanctuary to learn about the behaviour, food, and other details of parrots. This will make it easy for you to take steps for the protection and safety of parrots.
Run a Social Campaign: On World Parrot Day, you can start an online campaign for the conservation of parrots. Use hashtags like #worldparrotday, #saveparrots, #parrotday, and more. This will help you in raising awareness about the day and spreading the word.
World Parrot Day Quotes
Teach a parrot the terms 'supply and demand' and you've got an economist. [Thomas Carlyle].
Much talking is the cause of danger. Silence is the means of avoiding misfortune. The talkative parrot is shut up in a cage. Other birds, without speech, fly freely about. [Saskya Pandita].
I'm a parrot. I can pick up an accent and just do it. [Brion James].
Parrots make great pets. They have more personality than goldfish.
[Chevy Chase].
Man is a parrot in the House of History; he listens and then he repeats the same crap over and over! [Mehmet Murat ildan].
Parrots typically operate on one volume, "LOUD." Sometimes they will vary this with "extra LOUD" and "unbearably LOUD". [Shannon Cutts].
I’m a big fan of parrots - I think they’re fascinating creatures. Many of them live for longer than us humans and it's interesting to me the way they learn to mimic human voices even though they don't really comprehend what they're saying. [Derren Brown].
I wanted to get a tape recorder, but I got a parrot instead. I think I did that joke backwards. [Mitch Hedberg].
If you have discovered a truth, tell it first to a parrot! Every new truth needs an insistent repetition! [Mehmet Murat Ildan].
