World Ocean Day 2024 Speech: 5 Short Speech Ideas for School Students on WOD

Speech 4: How Healthy Oceans Help Against Climate Change

As the carbon dioxide (CO2) levels rise in the atmosphere, the oceans absorb a significant amount of it, helping to mitigate climate change. The increased CO2 levels are causing ocean acidification, which is harming marine life. The oceans have a vital role in maintaining the health of the planet's ecosystems and providing a buffer against climate change impacts such as sea level rise and extreme weather events. To protect the oceans and mitigate climate change, it is essential to reduce carbon emissions and support conservation efforts. By taking these actions, we can make a positive impact on the future of our planet.

Speech 5: How Coral Reefs Maintain Ocean Health

On World Ocean Day, let us highlight the contribution of coral reefs preserving ocean health. Coral reefs are the foundation of marine ecosystems, providing a home to a wide range of marine creatures. Coral reefs also play a vital role in protecting coastal areas from storms and erosion. They are natural barriers, helping to maintain the structural integrity of our coastlines. In addition to providing food and shelter for a variety of marine organisms, coral reefs also contribute to local economies through tourism and fishing industries. Protecting coral reefs is essential for maintaining ocean health and biodiversity. By taking steps to reduce carbon emissions and support reef-friendly businesses, we can help ensure the preservation of these underwater treasures for future generations.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).