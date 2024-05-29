World No Tobacco Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & How To Observe the Day

World No Tobacco Day 2024: World No Tobacco Day is observed on 31 May, every year by the World Health Organization (WHO). The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco and the need to reduce tobacco consumption.

Celebrating World No Tobacco Day is very important to encourage people to quit smoking. It will not only save their lives but also save people around them. One should know the history and origin of this day before celebrating it. We have all the important details for interested readers who want to observe the event.