World Leprosy Eradication Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, and Importance

World Leprosy Day (WLD) or World Leprosy Eradication Day is a global healthcare event that is observed to raise awareness of leprosy. The day is observed on the last Sunday of every January. However, in India, it is celebrated on 30 January. World Leprosy Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, 29 January, across the world. In India, the leprosy awareness event is called "Anti-Leprosy Day" and it will be celebrated on Monday, 30 January, by the people of the country.

World Leprosy Eradication Day 2023 will be celebrated on 30 January, on the occasion of Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas). Mahatma Gandhi was deeply committed to the cause of Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease. Hence, this day is observed on his death anniversary in India. Everyone should educate themselves and others about leprosy, the disease that affects many.