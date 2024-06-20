World Hydrography Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration

World Hydrography Day 2024: Every year on 21 June, World Hydrography Day is celebrated globally, a special occasion dedicated to raising awareness about the significance of hydrography and the invaluable contributions made by hydrographers worldwide. This annual celebration serves as a reminder of the crucial role hydrographers play in mapping and understanding our oceans, rivers, and lakes, enabling safe and efficient navigation, environmental protection, resource management, and climate change research.
World Hydrography Day 2024 Date
This year, World Hydrography Day will be celebrated on Friday, 21 June 2024.
World Hydrography Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Hydrography Day 2024 is not known yet.
History of World Hydrography Day
The establishment of World Hydrography Day can be traced back to 2005 when the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) recognized the need for a dedicated day to highlight the importance of hydrography and the work of hydrographers. The date of 21 June holds significance as it marks the founding anniversary of the IHO in 1921. By celebrating World Hydrography Day on this date, the IHO aimed to commemorate its establishment while also promoting international cooperation in hydrography.
Significance of World Hydrography Day
Hydrography, the science of measuring and describing the physical features of water bodies, plays a vital role in various aspects of our lives. Hydrographic surveys provide essential data on the depth, bottom type, currents, tides, and other characteristics of oceans, seas, lakes, rivers, and other water bodies. This data serves as the foundation for creating nautical charts, which are indispensable for safe navigation and avoiding potential hazards at sea.
Hydrographic data is not only crucial for navigation but also for environmental protection and resource management. By understanding the physical characteristics of water bodies, hydrographers can identify and protect marine habitats, assess the impact of human activities on the environment, and develop strategies for sustainable resource management. This data is vital for safeguarding ecosystems, conserving biodiversity, and ensuring the long-term health of our oceans and waterways.
Hydrographic data also plays a significant role in climate change research. By studying changes in sea level, ocean currents, and other parameters over time, hydrographers can provide valuable insights into the effects of climate change on our planet. This information is essential for developing strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change and adapt to the changing conditions.
The IHO serves as the leading international organization for hydrography, bringing together hydrographers from around the world to collaborate on common projects and share knowledge. World Hydrography Day provides an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation in hydrography, fostering collaboration, and promoting the exchange of expertise and best practices.
