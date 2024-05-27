World Hunger Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Activities

World Hunger Day 2024: World Hunger Day 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, 28 May 2024. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the global hunger crisis and malnutrition. The day also serves as a platform to promote sustainable food systems and practices that can help to reduce hunger and malnutrition.

According to the Hunger Project, an organization founded in 1918, hunger is a condition that has affected humanity since the beginning of time. It is a chronic state of malnutrition that results from a lack of access to sufficient food. Hunger can have a devastating impact on human health, leading to stunted growth, low immunity, and increased susceptibility to diseases. Let's have a look at the theme, history, significance and ways to observe World Hunger Day 2024.