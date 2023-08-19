ADVERTISEMENT
World Humanitarian Day 2023: The theme for this year is "No Matter What".

Raajwrita Dutta
World Humanitarian Day is observed on 19 August, every year. World Humanitarian Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday and everyone should be a part of the events. On this day, the world comes together to honour the works and sacrifices of people who work tirelessly to better the lives of crisis-affected populations. Despite the challenges and shortcomings, some people keep working tirelessly for those in need and extend their unwavering support in dire situations.

On World Humanitarian Day, we should also pledge to help those in need and improve the lives of people who are fighting for their basic requirements. It is important to note that World Humanitarian Day is celebrated with a different theme every year. The programs are based on the theme to spread awareness among people. More people should take part in the programs.

Here is everything you must know about World Humanitarian Day such as its history, importance, theme, etc, before celebrating the event. Keep reading till the end to know all the details about the day and why we should all celebrate it.

World Humanitarian Day 2023: Theme

Everyone should note that the theme for World Humanitarian Day 2023 is "No Matter What". The theme for this year focuses on rescuing and protecting lives. One should pledge their unwavering commitment towards humanitarian causes.

The theme also prioritizes the strong bond between humanitarians and their promise to make correct judgements that focus on the welfare of the people in need.

World Humanitarian Day 2023: History

World Humanitarian Day came into existence on 19 August 2003. A devastating bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, killed around twenty-two humanitarian aid workers and so this day is celebrated to honour their sacrifices.

This day is observed to pay tribute to the humanitarian workers and look after the well-being of the crisis-affected people. We should fight for their safety and protect them.

World Humanitarian Day 2023: Significance

World Humanitarian Day focuses on the power of unity and compassion during adversity. We should keep the theme for this year in mind and pledge to carry forward the legacy of helping those in need.

Along with honouring the humanitarian aid workers, we must make sure that they are safe. All of us together can build a future that is full of compassion and love.

