World Fish Migration Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

This year, World Fish Migration Day (WFMD) will be celebrated on 25 May. The first World Fish Migration Day was observed in 2014, therefore this year, people will recognize sixth edition of the day. World Fish Migration Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the necessity of free-flowing rivers and migratory fish. The significance of this day is to highlight the necessity of repairing fish migration corridors and restoring healthy rivers.
Migratory fish are an important link in the food chain like other species. World Fish Migration Day offers an opportunity to raise awareness about the threats faced by migratory fish worldwide and the actions that can be taken to address these threats. This event is an opportunity to educate ourselves about the critically endangered migratory fishes, and find solutions to the challenge. By raising awareness, we can make a huge difference in restoring healthy and productive river systems.
World Fish Migration Day 2024 Date
This year, World Fish Migration Day will be celebrated on Saturday, 25 May 2024.
World Fish Migration Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Fish Migration Day 2024 is 'Free Flow'.
History of World Fish Migration Day
The history of Fish Migration Day dates back to 17 years ago, when Herman Wanningen, the founder of World Fish Migration Foundation organized a local Fish Migration Day event in Netherlands. To his surprise, many people attended the event. This encouraged him to organize an international Fish Migration Day event in 2014. After the huge success of this event, World Fish Migration Foundation was established as a non-profit organisation. The World Fish Migration Foundation now has 3,000 partners in over 60 countries who support celebrating migratory fish. In total there are more than 570 events that reach a total of 70 million people every year. The organization's efforts have led to the reopening of millions of barriers for migratory fish in the region of the Dutch authority in the last 20 years.
Significance of World Fish Migration Day
The significance of World Fish Migration Day is to raise awareness about the importance of migratory fish and their habitat. It also serves as a reminder that free-flowing rivers are essential for the health of the planet and the well-being of people who depend on these ecosystems. This day is dedicated to the conservation of migratory fish species and the restoration of their natural habitats.
World Fish Migration Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the threats faced by migratory fish and the steps that can be taken to address these challenges. WFMD celebration aims to promote the potential benefits of free-flowing rivers for fisheries and ecosystems. Some of the World Fish Migration Day activities include scientific studies, recreational activities, and educational seminars. These activities are aimed at raising awareness about the importance of protecting migratory fish and their habitat.
