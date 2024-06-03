World Environment Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & Posters

World Environment Day 2024: World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated annually on 5 June. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) established the WED in 1972. World Environment Day is one of the biggest international events for the environment. It is a platform that raises awareness about the environmental problems faced by our planet. The day also serves as a platform to promote environmental changes and sustainable practices. This year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 2024 Environment Day celebration during which land restoration, desertification and drought resilience will be the key topics of discussion.
World Environment Day aims to highlight different environmental problems, including air pollution, climate change, plastic pollution, illegal wildlife trade, sustainable consumption, sea-level increase, food security, and more. Climate change is one of the most pressing environmental challenges faced by our planet today. It is predicted that climate change will lead to a rise in sea levels, extreme weather events, and changes in global food systems.
World Environment Day 2024 Date
This year, World Environment Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 5 June 2024.
World Environment Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Environment Day 2024 is 'Our Land - Our Future, We are #GenerationRestoration.'
History and Significance of World Environment Day
Since 1973, World Environment Day is observed annually on 5 June. The United Nations General Assembly established this day in 1972 to raise awareness and promote action for environmental protection. Every year, a different theme is chosen to focus on World Environment Day. Some of the past themes plastic primarily focussed on pollution, the illegal wildlife trade, air pollution, and food waste.
The theme for World Environment Day 2024 will revolve around land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience. World Environment Day is celebrated all over the world, with tens of millions of people participating every year. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote environmental protection measures.
World Environment Day 2024 Quotes
Following are some of the World Environment Day quotes that you can share with people to celebrate the day and serve the cause.
A cry for survival comes from the planet itself. A cry that can't be any more desperate or any more clear. [President Joseph R. Biden].
Good stewardship of the environment is not just a personal responsibility, it is a public value. Our duty is to use the land well, and sometimes not to use it at all. This is our responsibility as citizens, but more than that, it is our calling as stewards of the earth. [President George W. Bush].
Preservation of our environment is not a liberal or conservative challenge; it's common sense. [President Ronald Reagan].
There must be a reason why some people can afford to live well. They must have worked for it. I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use. [Mother Teresa].
A healthy ecology is the basis for a healthy economy. [Claudine Schneider].
Sustainable development - development that does not destroy or undermine the ecological, economic, or social basis on which continued development depends - is the only viable pathway to a more secure and hopeful future for rich and poor alike. [Maurice Strong].
The Truly Healthy environment is not merely safe but stimulating. [William H. Stewart].
The future will either be green or not at all. [Bob Brown].
Climate change is happening, humans are causing it, and I think this is perhaps the most serious environmental issue facing us. [Bill Nye].
Water and air, the two essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans. [Jacques Yves Cousteau].
