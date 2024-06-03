World Environment Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & Posters

World Environment Day 2024: World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated annually on 5 June. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) established the WED in 1972. World Environment Day is one of the biggest international events for the environment. It is a platform that raises awareness about the environmental problems faced by our planet. The day also serves as a platform to promote environmental changes and sustainable practices. This year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 2024 Environment Day celebration during which land restoration, desertification and drought resilience will be the key topics of discussion.

World Environment Day aims to highlight different environmental problems, including air pollution, climate change, plastic pollution, illegal wildlife trade, sustainable consumption, sea-level increase, food security, and more. Climate change is one of the most pressing environmental challenges faced by our planet today. It is predicted that climate change will lead to a rise in sea levels, extreme weather events, and changes in global food systems.