World Emoji Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance, Wishes, and Quotes

World Emoji Day is observed every year on 17 July. The day is recognised to promote and encourage the use of emojis, which are also called emoticons.
Emojis or emoticons are small digital icons that are used in e-communication to express ideas, emotions, and concepts. The use of emojis has become quite popular on several social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and others. People often use emojis in their text messages or social media posts to make the digital communication even more interesting.
World Emoji Day is celebrated to highlight the importance of emojis in modern communication. It's a day to recognise how emoticons improve our online chats, and make our communications more clear, funny, and emotive.
World Emoji Day 2023 Theme
The theme of World Emoji Day 2023 is not known yet.
History and Significance of World Emoji Day 2023
In 2014, the World Emoji Day was established by Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, an emoji reference website that has listed the meaning and usage of all the emojis.
Emojis have become a crucial component of electronic communications including text messages, emails, online chats, and more. Using emojis bridge linguistic barriers and enhance text-based conversations with a deeper level of emotional expressions.
Emojipedia actively promotes the World Emoji Day, and invites people to take part in emoji-themed activities and debates, along with other emoji-related websites and social media accounts.
Sometimes a simple emoji is enough to get us out of a tricky situation or to end an unnecessary conversation. In short, we all use emojis at one point or another so why not celebrate the day for these cute digital icons.
World Emoji Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
Be grateful that emojis exist so that you don't have to waste time typing out long responses to dull forwards. Happy World Emoji Day 2023.
My emoji vocabulary is pretty limited to, like, the smiling poop and the rainbow and a unicorn or something. [Bob Morley].
Emojis represent your feelings when you do not want to speak anything by mouth. Happy World Emoji Day 2023.
Emojis save you from unnecessary conversations when you do not feel like talking. Happy World Emoji Day.
With all the emojis in your chat thread, you can alter your facial expression more quickly than before. Greetings of the World Emoji Day 2023.
Oceans of emotion can be transmitted through a text message, an emoji sequence, and a winking semicolon, but humans are hardwired to respond to visuals. [Jenna Wortham].
The purpose of World Emoji Day is to remind us to give thanks to the symbols for making life so much simpler. Wish you a happy World Emoji Day!
What makes emojis special is the fact that it has helped millions express themselves better than even the wide array of words in the oxford dictionary. [Nancy Gibbs].
