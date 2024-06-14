World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, WEAAD 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) 2024: Elder abuse is a global problem, affecting millions of older people worldwide. The growing prevalence of elder abuse remains a largely taboo and neglected problem, with governments and social service agencies often failing to take effective action to prevent and address it.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was established by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations with an aim to raise awareness about the issue of elder abuse and neglect, as well as to promoting understanding and respect for older people.
WEAAD is an opportunity to showcase the cultural, social, economic, and demographic factors that all contribute to elder abuse and neglect. It also serves as a reminder that elder abuse is a serious public health and societal issue, with evidence indicating that it can have a detrimental impact on the physical and mental well-being of older people.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2024 Date
This year, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) will be celebrated on Saturday, 15 June 2024.
Theme of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2024
The theme of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2024 is 'Spotlight on Older Persons in Emergencies.'
History of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is observed on 15 June every year to raise awareness about the issue of elder abuse. It was first established by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2011 on the request of International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA), who had founded the day in June 2006. WEAAD is an awareness day for people to know about the inhumane act of elder abuse, and suggest measures to oppose and prevent the abuse and suffering inflicted to some of our older generations.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day provides an opportunity to take action against this pressing issue. Governments, communities, and individuals can all take steps to prevent and stop elder abuse. This includes raising awareness about the issue, challenging the attitudes and behaviors that perpetuate abuse, and promoting the rights and well-being of older people.
Significance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day presents an important opportunity to promote positive attitudes and behaviors towards older people and to raise awareness about the issue of elder abuse. It also serves as a reminder that elder abuse is a serious problem that can affect anyone, regardless of gender, race, or socioeconomic status. Together, we can help to create a society where older people are valued and respected, and where their rights are upheld.
The purpose of celebrating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is to highlight the harmful effects of elder abuse and to promote the rights and well-being of older people. Elder abuse is a global problem, affecting an estimated 1 to 10 percent of older people worldwide. It can take many forms, including physical, sexual, and financial abuse, as well as neglect and abandonment. The impact of elder abuse is devastating, affecting the physical and mental health of older people and leading to social isolation and depression.
Let us take a stand against elder abuse and support the victims of this heinous crime.
