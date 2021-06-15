World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Theme
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was officially recognized by UNGA in December 2011.
The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) occurs every year on 15 June. The day is marked to raise voice against abuse and suffering inflicted to some of our older generations.
According to United Nations (UN), older persons are not only at at high risk of serious illness but also face age based discrimination, stigmatization and are also subjected to multiple violations of human rights. Violence, abuse and neglect of people of old age are the most hidden and underreported violations of human rights, it added.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: History
The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was first observed in the year 2006 by International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA). They later put up a request before UN, and it was officially recognized by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2011.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021: Theme
This year the theme of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is "Access to Justice". It implies on the importance to address the needs of older person. It further helps them in fully exercising their human rights and provides them social protection, right to health, and right to live with dignity.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Messages
This World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, let us all pledge to take extra care of our elders and nurture them with love and care they deserve.
No one deserves to be abused just because they are old and weak. We must raise our voice against this.
The wiser mind mourns less for what age takes away than what it leaves behind. – William Wordsworth
Right to live with dignity is everyone's fundamental right. People shouldn't be deprived of it just because they are old
