World Drug Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate the Event

World Drug Day 2024: The United Nations established the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 7 December 1987, to raise awareness about the global fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking. This day is popularly known as World Drug Day.

We should all celebrate World Drug Day to spread awareness and stop drug abuse. This day is set to be observed on Wednesday, 26 June. The event is observed every year to determine cooperation in checking drug abuse. Everyone should observe the day to learn the harmful effects of drugs.