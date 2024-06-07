World Doll Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Activities

World Doll Day 2024: World Doll Day is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of June. The first World Doll Day was observed by Mildred Seeley on 14 June 1986. Dolls are toys that have been a part of human civilization for thousands of years. They have been made from a variety of materials, including clay, stone, wood, bone, ivory, leather, wax, and others.
The earliest dolls were found in Egyptian tombs dating back to 21st-century BC, while the oldest known clay dolls were found in the graves of ancient Greek and Roman children.
Modern dolls are made from plastic materials and are designed to resemble a human doll. They have moveable joints and can be dressed up in different outfits, making them a great way for children to express their creativity and explore different emotions.
World Doll Day 2024 Date
This year, World Doll Day will be celebrated on Saturday, 8 June 2024.
World Doll Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Doll Day 2024 is not known yet. However, the day will be celebrated with an aim to highlight the significance of dolls in the lives of humans.
History of World Doll Day
The second Saturday in June has been designated as Doll Day, a day to celebrate the world of dolls and the people who collect them. The tradition of this day was first established in 1986 by Mildred Seeley, a notable figure in the world of doll collecting and doll-related entrepreneurship. She was a prolific writer on doll making and doll collecting, and her contributions to the world of dolls have left an indelible mark. Her work has made the second Saturday in June a day to be savored by all doll enthusiasts.
Significance of World Doll Day
World Doll Day is not just a day for doll enthusiasts. It is a day for everyone to come together and celebrate the special joy that a doll can bring. It is a day to reflect on the importance of creativity and innovation in children's development and to promote the positive role that dolls can play in shaping society. In addition to promoting creativity, playing with dolls can also help children develop social skills, learn how to communicate, and manage their emotions.
Dolls are inanimate objects that have captured the imagination of people young and old for years. They have names, personalities, families, houses, cars, and whole life stories that have entertained us for hours on end. Dolls helped us learn important lessons about friendship and sharing. They helped us cope with long, sad, and lonely days, and they played a significant role in our development as individuals. World Doll Day is a significant event to highlight the role of dolls in the our lives since childhood.
World Doll Day Activities
Following are some of the activities that you may consider on World Doll Day to celebrate the day.
Donate Dolls: After you have finished exploring your attic and are feeling satisfied, you may find a few old dolls or other toys that are still in good condition. These can be donated to local orphanages, children's charities, or children's hospitals. This is a great way to share the magic of your childhood with less fortunate children.
Share Your Dolls: Every year on the occasion of World Doll Day, The United Federation of Doll Clubs hosts special events where children can share their dolls with one another to make new friends and memories.
Gift a Doll: If there is any child in your neighbourhood who can't afford to purchase a doll. This is the best day to gift them a doll and make this day memorable.
Make a Doll Costume: If you love art and creativity, then making a doll costume on World Doll Day is your best time to live your hobbies to the best. You can also gift doll costumes to your friends as a gesture of love.
Participate in Playdates: Make a plan with your friends for a doll playdate. Ask everyone to bring their dolls and have fun throughout the day.
