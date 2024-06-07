World Doll Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Activities

Following are some of the activities that you may consider on World Doll Day to celebrate the day.

Donate Dolls: After you have finished exploring your attic and are feeling satisfied, you may find a few old dolls or other toys that are still in good condition. These can be donated to local orphanages, children's charities, or children's hospitals. This is a great way to share the magic of your childhood with less fortunate children.

Share Your Dolls: Every year on the occasion of World Doll Day, The United Federation of Doll Clubs hosts special events where children can share their dolls with one another to make new friends and memories.

Gift a Doll: If there is any child in your neighbourhood who can't afford to purchase a doll. This is the best day to gift them a doll and make this day memorable.

Make a Doll Costume: If you love art and creativity, then making a doll costume on World Doll Day is your best time to live your hobbies to the best. You can also gift doll costumes to your friends as a gesture of love.

Participate in Playdates: Make a plan with your friends for a doll playdate. Ask everyone to bring their dolls and have fun throughout the day.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).