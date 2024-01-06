World Day of War Orphans 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Everything To Know

War is problematic anywhere in the world. War claims a lot of lives and leaves people helpless. Children sometimes watch their parents and siblings die in front of them. They experience trauma and have to live with the grief for the rest of their lives. The psychological, emotional, mental and physical effects of a war on orphans cannot be expressed through words. World Day of War Orphans is celebrated every year on 6 January, across the globe.
World Day of War Orphans help to draw the attention of people to the sufferings of orphans born out of wars. As we are gearing up to observe the day this year, it is important to know the history and importance of World Day of War Orphans. You should observe the day to spread awareness and stop wars across the world.
Here are the history, significance, and all the important details of World Day of War Orphans that you should note if you want to observe the day. Read till the end to know all the details.
World Day of War Orphans 2024: History
World Day of War Orphans was proposed and started by the French organisation SOS Enfants en Detresses. The organisation highlighted the amount of suffering and trauma that war orphans experience.
One should note that this is a humanitarian social catastrophe and unfortunately, this issue has been growing with time. We should all get together and support the war orphans. It is also time to stop wars so that the number of war orphans doesn't increase. The world should come together and look for measures to maintain peace.
We should think about the children and the trauma they are forced to live with.
World Day of War Orphans 2024: Significance
World Day of War Orphans aims to lift and empower the orphans of war-stricken countries. The best way to celebrate this important day is by educating ourselves on the ways that war can affect orphans in an area.
People can also donate to war relief and funds that help people in war-stricken areas. We must all try to help the orphans to return to a better life. It is important to take small steps to provide orphans with a comfortable environment.
It is important to organise relief funds and donation campaigns to collect more money to support the war orphans.
