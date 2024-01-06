World Day of War Orphans 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Everything To Know

War is problematic anywhere in the world. War claims a lot of lives and leaves people helpless. Children sometimes watch their parents and siblings die in front of them. They experience trauma and have to live with the grief for the rest of their lives. The psychological, emotional, mental and physical effects of a war on orphans cannot be expressed through words. World Day of War Orphans is celebrated every year on 6 January, across the globe.

World Day of War Orphans help to draw the attention of people to the sufferings of orphans born out of wars. As we are gearing up to observe the day this year, it is important to know the history and importance of World Day of War Orphans. You should observe the day to spread awareness and stop wars across the world.