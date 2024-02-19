World Day of Social Justice 2024: Theme, History & Significance

The World Day of Social Justice is observed annually on February 20. This day is dedicated to promoting social justice and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential. The World Day of Social Justice is an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in the fight for social justice and to identify the challenges that remain. It is also a day to recommit to the collective efforts needed to build a more just and inclusive world.

Let's learn about the theme for World Day of Social Justice 2024 and its history and significance.