World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, Theme, Quotes, Speech & Significance

World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Every year on 12 June, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and its associated partners celebrate World Day Against Child Labour. The day is dedicated to highlight the issue of child labour and encourage governments, employers, labour organizations and society to put an end to child labour for the benefit of world.
Today, 218 million children work worldwide, many full-time. They are not in school and have little or no time to play. Many do not receive proper nutrition or care. In some countries, children are forced to work in hazardous environments, slavery, or other forms of forced labour. World Day Against Child Labour is a reminder of the devastating impact of child labour on individuals, families, and communities. It aims to spread awareness about this global problem that exacts a heavy toll on children's development and well-being.
World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Date
This year, World Day Against Child Labour will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 June 2024.
World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme
The theme of World Day Against Child Labour 2024 is 'Let’s act on our commitments: End Child Labour.'
The ILO is committed to promoting the safe and healthy working conditions of all children, in particular those facing the risk of child labour. They are working with governments, employers, civil society, and other partners to develop and implement policies and programmes that will support the transition to safe and healthy work for children.
History and Significance of World Day Against Child Labour
The World Day Against Child Labour was first established in 2002 by the International Labour Organization (ILO) with an unwavering commitment to eliminate the issue of global issue of child labour. Every year on this day, ILO and its associate organizations lay great emphasis on the plight of child labourers and the required measures to tackle them.
According to the United Nations, "The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by world leaders in 2015, include a renewed global commitment to ending child labour. Specifically, target 8.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals calls on the global community to: "Take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking and secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labour, including recruitment and use of child soldiers, and by 2025 end child labour in all its forms."
World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Quotes
Following are some of the quotes on child labour that everyone should share on World Day Against Child Labour to raise awareness.
Child labor perpetuates poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, population growth, and other social problems. [Kailash Satyarthi].
You can't regulate child labor. You can't regulate slavery. Some things are just wrong. [Michael Moore].
Even when we talked about child labor, we were frowned upon. But then you know that you have to speak the truth irrespective of the repercussions. [Asma Jahangir].
We must ensure that while eliminating child labor in the export industry, we are also eliminating their labour from the informal sector, which is more invisible to public scrutiny - and thus leaves the children more open to abuse and exploitation. [Carol Bellamy].
Twins work really well in the industry because child labor laws dictate a baby, as an example, can only work for, like, an hour a day. [Cole Sprouse].
Child labor and poverty are inevitably bound together and if you continue to use the labor of children as the treatment for the social disease of poverty, you will have both poverty and child labor to the end of time. [Grace Abbott].
If we can't begin to agree on fundamentals, such as the elimination of the most abusive forms of child labor, then we really are not ready to march forward into the future. [Alexis Herman].
Some girls cannot go to school because of the child labor and child trafficking. [Malala Yousafzai].
World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Speech
Today on World Day Against Child Labour, we should make a strong commitment to ourself to eradicate the issue of child labour from our society. Because of child labour millions of children across the globe are deprived of basic rights like education, childhood, freedom, and more. All the victims of child labour deserve to like like other normal children, and should be provided with all the opportunities that will help them to excel in every field of life. On this World Day Against Child Labour, we should raise awareness about the cruel and inhumane act of child labour, and enforce those in power to work against child labour to ensure that every child thrives. Let us stand together against child labour to make sure that each child enjoys a pleasant life free from labor and exploitation.
Say no to child labour and yes to child freedom!!!
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)