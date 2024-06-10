World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, Theme, Quotes, Speech & Significance

World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Every year on 12 June, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and its associated partners celebrate World Day Against Child Labour. The day is dedicated to highlight the issue of child labour and encourage governments, employers, labour organizations and society to put an end to child labour for the benefit of world.

Today, 218 million children work worldwide, many full-time. They are not in school and have little or no time to play. Many do not receive proper nutrition or care. In some countries, children are forced to work in hazardous environments, slavery, or other forms of forced labour. World Day Against Child Labour is a reminder of the devastating impact of child labour on individuals, families, and communities. It aims to spread awareness about this global problem that exacts a heavy toll on children's development and well-being.