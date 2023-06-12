ADVERTISEMENT

World Day against Child Labour 2023: Quotes, Slogans, & Posters To Share

Share these images, posters, slogans, and quotes on World Day against Child Labour 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
World Day against Child Labour is celebrated every year on 12 June and this celebration has been a constant since the year 2002. The International Labour Organization established World Day Against Child Labour in the year 2002 and since then all the country members of the United Nations have been celebrating the day.

This day is an opportunity to raise awareness about child labour and how has been exploiting children by depriving them of their rights, education, and a normal life. We can also play a part by sharing these slogans, messages, quotes, and posters on World Day against Child Labour.

World Day against Child Labour: Posters & Images

World Day against Child Labour WhatsApp status

(Image: iStock)

World Day against Child Labour image

(Image: iStock)

World Day against Child Labour poster

(Image: iStock)

World Day against Child Labour: Quotes & Slogans

  • "If not now, then when? If not you, then who? If we are able to answer these fundamental questions, then perhaps we can wipe away the blot of human slavery" - Kailash Satyarthi

  • "Child labour and poverty are inevitably bound together and if you continue to use the labor of children as the treatment for the social disease of poverty, you will have both poverty and child labour to the end of time" - Grace Abbott

  • "There's nothing more satisfying than seeing a happy and smiling child. I always help in any way I can, even if it's just by signing an autograph. A child's smile is worth more than all the money in the world" - Lionel Messi

  • "You can't regulate child labour. You can't regulate slavery. Some things are just wrong" - Michael Moore

  • “We cannot continue to rely on children to help us do the work of grown-ups. They are our future, not our past.” – Nelson Mandela

  • “Some girls cannot go to school because of the child labor and child trafficking.” – Malala Yousafzai

