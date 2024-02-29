World Civil Defence Day is celebrated on 1 March every year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of civil defence measures in safeguarding people and their property from natural disasters, accidents, and other emergencies.

World Civil Defence Day is a powerful reminder of the critical role that civil defence agencies play in safeguarding our safety and well-being. By promoting preparedness, fostering collaboration, and addressing challenges, the day encourages action to build a more resilient and secure society.

Let us check out the World Civil Defence Day 2024 date, theme, history, significance, and quotes below.