World Braille Day 2024 Theme: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Images

World Braille Day is celebrated every year on 4 January to commemorate the birth anniversary of Louis Braille - the Inventor of braille writing for blind and visually-impaired people. In today's modern world, despite all new technologies and systems, visually-impaired and blind people still face many challenges in living an independent life. The main purpose of recognising World Braille Day is to promote braille writing, and create awareness among people about the importance of braille literacy.
According to the United Nations, "Braille is a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols using six dots to represent each letter and number, and even musical, mathematical and scientific symbols. Braille (named after its inventor in 19th century France, Louis Braille) is used by blind and partially sighted people to read the same books and periodicals as those printed in a visual font."
Let us read about World Braille Day 2024 quotes, messages, activities. greetings, and images.
When is World Braille Day Celebrated?
World Braille Day falls every year on 4 January.
What is the Theme of World Braille Day 2024?
World Braille Day 2024 is celebrated to promote Braille as a means of communication for visually impaired and blind people across the globe. This year's theme is not known yet.
World Braille Day 2024 Activities
Following are some of the activities for World Braille Day 2024.
Organize Braille workshops, seminars, events, and conferences on World Braille Day to create awareness. You can also invite people who are proficient in Braille to share their knowledge and experience with audience.
Distribute free Braille books, pamphlets, flyers, and posters among people to spread the word.
Organize Braille games and activities like Braille scrabble, Braille crosswords, or tactile memory games to make learning fun for people.
Participate in online events on World Braille Day 2024, and share the hashtags like #WorldBrailleDay, #Braille, and #BrailleDay on your personal social media handles.
World Braille Day 2024: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Images
Braille is knowledge, and knowledge is power. [Louis Braille].
Effective use of Braille is as important to the blind as independent mobility, knowledge in the use of adaptive technology, and the core belief that equality, opportunity, and security are truly possible for all people who are blind. [Bob Ney].
Louis Braille created the code of raised dots for reading and writing that bears his name and brings literacy, independence, and productivity to the blind. [Bob Ney].
Like I've always said, love wouldn't be blind if the braille weren't so damned much fun. [Armistead Maupin].
Scrabble - The game is available in Braille. That’s a nice fact. This makes me feel better about humanity for some reason. I can’t really explain why. [A. J. Jacobs].
In Braille you write your flat sign first and then your note. [George Shearing].
On this World Braille Day, let us appreciate the efforts of Louis Braille and promote Braille language.
Braille literacy is important for visually impaired and blind people. Let us promote it on global level.
Live without seeing, but be what you are [Louis Braille].
Braille is an important form of communication. On this World Braille Day 2024, let us raise our voices in the favor of Braille literacy.
Braille is a great invention by Louis Braille, and should be commemorated life long.
By inventing Braille, Louis Braille gave life to countless visually impaired and blind people. The world is indebted to him.
Louis Braille was himself blind. He didn't lose hope but took an important step to work for the benefit of affected people.
