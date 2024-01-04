World Braille Day 2024 Theme: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Images

World Braille Day is celebrated every year on 4 January to commemorate the birth anniversary of Louis Braille - the Inventor of braille writing for blind and visually-impaired people. In today's modern world, despite all new technologies and systems, visually-impaired and blind people still face many challenges in living an independent life. The main purpose of recognising World Braille Day is to promote braille writing, and create awareness among people about the importance of braille literacy.

According to the United Nations, "Braille is a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols using six dots to represent each letter and number, and even musical, mathematical and scientific symbols. Braille (named after its inventor in 19th century France, Louis Braille) is used by blind and partially sighted people to read the same books and periodicals as those printed in a visual font."

Let us read about World Braille Day 2024 quotes, messages, activities. greetings, and images.