World Bicycle Day 2021: A brief History And Benefits of Bicycle

The first bicycle-like transport machine, which was popularly known as 'dandy horse' or 'running machine' was invented in the year 1818 by Karl von Drais. It lacked pedals, and the rider had to push it themselves with their feet on the ground.

This invention was followed by number of evolutions in the machinery from a three-wheeler to Penny Farthing bicycle.

After years of different invention, John Kemp Starley in 1818, invented a bicycle with two wheels of the same size, which was driven by a chain connected to the rear wheel. It was comparatively more efficient and safe, therefore it was knows as 'safety bicycle.