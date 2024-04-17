World Amateur Radio Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

World Amateur Radio Day, also known as International Amateur Radio Day is celebrated on 18 April every year. The day is dedicated to promoting the use of amateur radio and to enhance its spectrum privileges. Amateur radio is the first type of wireless communication that uses short-wave radio waves. This was first discovered by radio amateurs in 1925. They were the first to find that the short-wave spectrum could support long-distance radio signal propagation. At the time, it was considered that amateur radio was in danger of being pushed aside by the faster-speeding telegraph system.
In 1925, the amateurs in Paris met and founded the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). The IARU is a federation of more than 160 national amateur radio organizations in more than 160 countries. The purpose of World Amateur Radio Day is to promote the use of amateur radio and to enhance its spectrum privileges.
World Amateur Radio Day 2024 Date
This year, World Amateur Radio Day 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, 18 April.
World Amateur Radio Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Amateur Radio Day 2024 is 'A Century of Connections: Celebrating 100 years of Amateur Radio Innovation, Community, and Advocacy.'
History of World Amateur Radio Day
World Amateur Radio Day is observed on 18 April every year. It is an opportunity to highlight the importance of amateur radio and to promote its benefits to the public. On 18 April 1925, International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) was established in Paris. American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Co-Founder Hiram Percy Maxim was its first president. Since then, World Amateur Radio Day is celebrated on 18 April annually.
Significance of World Amateur Radio Day
World Amateur Radio Day is not a competition, but rather an opportunity for a public outpouring of support for amateur radio. It's a great way to talk about the value of amateur radio to the public and to promote its benefits. It is also to show the skills and capabilities of radio amateurs to the general public. On this day, all radio amateurs are invited to operate their radio stations to enjoy communication with other amateurs and to showcase their skills and capabilities to the public.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)