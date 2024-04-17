World Amateur Radio Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

World Amateur Radio Day, also known as International Amateur Radio Day is celebrated on 18 April every year. The day is dedicated to promoting the use of amateur radio and to enhance its spectrum privileges. Amateur radio is the first type of wireless communication that uses short-wave radio waves. This was first discovered by radio amateurs in 1925. They were the first to find that the short-wave spectrum could support long-distance radio signal propagation. At the time, it was considered that amateur radio was in danger of being pushed aside by the faster-speeding telegraph system.

In 1925, the amateurs in Paris met and founded the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). The IARU is a federation of more than 160 national amateur radio organizations in more than 160 countries. The purpose of World Amateur Radio Day is to promote the use of amateur radio and to enhance its spectrum privileges.