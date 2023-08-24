Women's Equality Day is celebrated every year on 26 August in the United States. The day is observed to commemorate and honour the adoption of the 19th Amendment in the US Constitution that supports the rights of women, and forbids the discrimination to vote on the basis of gender.
On the occasion of Women's Equality Day, many events and programmes are held across the United States to create awareness about the rights and equality of women.
Gender equality is important for the progress of any nation. Women should not be deprived of their basic rights, be it the right to vote. While several achievements have been acquired in the field of women equality, there is still much more to do.
Celebrating the Women Equality Day is a reminder about the advancements that have been made in gender equality. It also highlights the challenges faced by women in different aspects of life, including workplace, education, politics, and many more.
History of Women's Equality Day
The history of celebrating Women's Equality Day dates back to the 26 August 1920, when the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution was granted in favour of the women's right to vote.
The amendment states, "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."
Earlier, this amendment was opposed by many people, and seemed to be unsuccessful. However, the Suffrage Movement for women's rights gained traction in the late 19th and 20th centuries. After lots of efforts by activists the 19th Amendment in favour of women's equality was approved by the Congress. It forbids discrimination over the right to vote on the basis of sex.
Theme of Women's Equality Day 2023
According to wtsinternational.org, the theme of Women's Equality Day 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.
Significance of Women's Equality Day: Why To Celebrate This Day?
The significance of celebrating Women's Equality Day includes the following:
1. To highlight the accomplishments of women in different fields including Science, Technology, Politics, Education, Business, Arts, and More.
2. To commemorate and honour the unselfish efforts of suffragists who fought difficult battles and crossed many obstacles to support the gender equality, including the right of women to vote, which was a difficult milestone to achieve.
3. To promote gender equality and highlight the disparities that are still faced by women in different aspects of life.
4. To appreciate the perseverance, dedication, and sacrifices of suffragists who are playing a pivotal role in eliminating the gender discrimination.
5. To advocate for equal rights and opportunities of women in every field, and suggest measures to overcome the barriers in the field of women equality.
6. To inspire the young and upcoming generations of women, and encourage them to opt any career without any limitation.
7. To create an inclusive world, where people from every gender are respected, honored, and allowed to pursue any career without gender bias.
Women's Equality Day 2023 Quotes To Inspire People
"Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong, it's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." [G.D. Anderson].
I raise up my voice - not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard. We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.
[Malala Yousafzai].
"I myself have never been able to find out precisely what feminism is: I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat." [Rebecca West].
"It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent." [Madeleine Albright].
"I want to build a community where women of all races can communicate and continue to support and take care of each other. I want to give women a space to feel their own strength and tell their stories. That is power.” [Beyoncé].
"To be free is not to have the power to do anything you like; it is to be able to surpass the given toward an open future." [Simone de Beauvoir].
"We've begun to raise daughters more like sons but few have the courage to raise our sons more like our daughters." [Gloria Steinem].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)