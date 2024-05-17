When is Mohini Ekadashi 2024? Check Date, Tithi, Significance, Rituals, and More

Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Date: Mohini Ekadashi is a sacred day in Hinduism. It is the time when Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a nymph. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Fasting on Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most powerful and auspicious fasts. On this day, people worship the Mohini form of Lord Vishnu. Not only in India, Ekadashi Vrat is observed by Lord Vishnu devotees across the world.
There are 24 Ekadashi observances in a year. Two Ekadashi fall in one month, with one during Shukla Paksha and the other during Krishna Paksha. Mohini Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most important religious festivals among the devotees of Lord Vishnu. This year, Mohini Ekadashi's fast will be observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Vaishakha, which falls on Sunday, 19 May 2024.
Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Tithi: Know the Correct Date and Time
Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 18 May 2024 at 11:22 am.
Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 19 May 2024 at 1:50 pm.
Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Shubh Muhurat
Parana Time: 5:09 am to 07:47 am on 20 May 2024.
Dwadashi Moment Ends: 3:58 pm on 20 May 2024.
Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Rituals
Following are some of the Mohini Ekadashi rituals that devotees should follow.
Wake up early in the morning.
Take a vow (sankalp) to keep Ekadashi fast with devotion.
Clean and purify themselves.
Prepare an altar with an idol or image of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
Offer prayers and perform Puja with offerings like fruits, flowers, and sweets.
Observe a strict fast throughout the day. Only fruits or water are must be consumed.
After performing another Puja, devotees can break the Ekadashi the next morning.
Devotees are advised to indulge in charity work on this day to get the benefits.
Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Puja Vidhi
Wake up early in the morning.
Take a bath to purify yourself before performing the puja rituals.
Clean the house and puja room.
Prepare a homemade bhog.
Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi on a wooden plank.
Light a diya with desi ghee.
Decorate the idols with garlands and flowers.
Now offer the homemade bhog to deities along with tulsi leaves. Do not break the tulsi leaves as it is considered inauspicious.
Recite Mohini Vrat Katha, Shree Hari Stotram, Vishnu Sahasranama and chant Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye 108 times.
Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Katha
According to Hindu Mythology, when the ocean was churned up (Samudra Manthan), and the nectar was taken out, the demons and deities fought over the Amrit Kalash that was in the hands of Lord Dhanvantri. This fight ended when Guru Brihaspati, the Guru of all deities, went to Lord Vishnu for help. To resolve this fight, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a nymph (Mohini), and started distributing Amrit among the demons. That's why the day is celebrated as Mohini Ekadashi and devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.
Significance of Mohini Ekadashi
Mohini Ekadashi is a day of great devotion for Lord Vishnu devotees all over the world. It is the time when the Lord Vishnu appeared as a beautiful nymph named Mohini. To celebrate this day, people fast strictly and offer prayers to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. The significance of Mohini Ekadashi is to worship the Mohini form of Lord Vishnu. It is a time to make efforts to adopt good habits in the daily life. Fasting on Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most powerful fasts.
Mohini Ekadashi Mantras
Following are some of the mantras that devotees should chant on the occasion of Mohini Ekadashi.
Om Namo Bhagvate Vasduevaye...
Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva...
Ram Ram Rameti Rame Raame anorame Sahasranama Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane...
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
