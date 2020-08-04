When Are Kajari, Hartalika Teej 2020? Check Dates and Significance
Kajari Teej is celebrated with much excitement in the northern states of India. It is mainly celebrated by women in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.
Hartalika Teej is of great significance for people of the Hindu community. It is celebrated on the Tritiya or the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar each year.
Traditionally, married women observe a fast on this day, dress up in new red-coloured clothes and apply mehendi (henna) on their palms.
Kajari Teej: Significance
Kajari Teej is also known as Badi Teej, Satudi Teej, Kajali Teej and Budhi Teej. As per popular belief, after years of strict austerities, Goddess Parvati got to be with Lord Shiva on Kajari Teej. Thus, it is believed that women get desired husbands if they pray and keep a fast on Kajari Teej.
Kajari Teej 2020: Date
This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, 6 August.
Hartalika Teej 2020: Date
This year it will be celebrated on Friday, 21 August.
