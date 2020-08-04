When Are Kajari, Hartalika Teej 2020? Check Dates and Significance

Kajari Teej is celebrated with much excitement in the northern states of India. It is mainly celebrated by women in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Hartalika Teej is of great significance for people of the Hindu community. It is celebrated on the Tritiya or the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar each year.

Traditionally, married women observe a fast on this day, dress up in new red-coloured clothes and apply mehendi (henna) on their palms.