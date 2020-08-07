When is Janmashtami 2020? Check Dates and Significance
This year, the Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 August.
Janmashtami is a day of great significance in the Hindu mythology. It is considered as the day Lord Krishna, the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born. This year, the religious holiday will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 August.
Devotees decorate their homes, temples and common public places, children dress up as different characters from mythological stories and act out instances from Krishna’s life. People keep a fast and prepare various types of delicacies on this auspicious occasion.
Janmashtami: Significance & History
It is believed that Lord Krishna was born in a prison in Mathura. In order to protect him from Kansa, who was his uncle, his father Vasudev carried him in a basket across River Yamuna to Vrindavan. Krishna was then brought up by adoptive parents Yasoda and Nanda.
In popular tales, Krishna is described as a mischievous child, known for stealing butter and causing trouble with his friends.
In other stories, Krishna freed River Yamuna from the poisonous Kaliya Nag, rescued his parents from Kansa, picked up the Govardhan hill to shelter villagers from the wrath of King Indra, etc.
