When is Janmashtami 2020? Check Dates and Significance

It is believed that Lord Krishna was born in a prison in Mathura. In order to protect him from Kansa, who was his uncle, his father Vasudev carried him in a basket across River Yamuna to Vrindavan. Krishna was then brought up by adoptive parents Yasoda and Nanda.

In popular tales, Krishna is described as a mischievous child, known for stealing butter and causing trouble with his friends.

In other stories, Krishna freed River Yamuna from the poisonous Kaliya Nag, rescued his parents from Kansa, picked up the Govardhan hill to shelter villagers from the wrath of King Indra, etc.